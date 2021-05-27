Drug Courier for the Pagans Motorcycle Club Pleads Guilty

PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics trafficking laws, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

Mark Stockhausen, 40, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Robert J. Colville.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that the Greater Pittsburgh Safe Streets Task Force, led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, conducted a long-term investigation into drug-trafficking and illegal firearms activity occurring in the Western District of Pennsylvania, involving, among others, members and associates of the Pagans Motorcycle Club (MC). One of the targets of the investigation was co-defendant Bill Rana, who is a “fully patched” member of the PMC and Sergeant of Arms for the Pittsburgh Chapter of the MC. Rana is charged in Counts One (methamphetamine) and Two (cocaine) of the Indictment.

Beginning in August of 2020 and continuing through November 2020, the Court was further informed, that the FBI conducted a federal Title III investigation, which resulted in the interception of thousands of wire and electronic communications over a total of ten telephones. Stockhausen was intercepted over the telephone operated by Rana and also communicated with Rana over Facebook Messenger.





Through the investigation, Mr. Stockhausen was identified as an associate of Mr. Rana’s and a courier for Mr. Rana’s drug trafficking operation, obtaining cocaine from co-defendant Hasani James in Michigan and returning to the WD of PA with the cocaine, which was then distributed by members of the conspiracy.

Mr. Stockhausen, at the hearing, accepted responsibility for the sale of and/or could otherwise foresee the possession/distribution of at least, approximately, 252 grams of cocaine.

Judge Colville scheduled sentencing for Sept. 29, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. The law provides for a total sentence of not more than 20 years in prison, a fine of not more than $1,000,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Rebecca L. Silinski is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation led the multi-agency investigation of this case, which also included the United States Postal Inspection Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigations. Other assisting agencies include the Allegheny County Police Department Homicide, Baldwin Police Department, Brentwood Police Department, McKees Rocks Police Department, Stowe Township Police Department and West Deer Township Police Department.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

