Rochester Man Faces Up To Life In Prison After Pleading Guilty To Methamphetamine Charges

BUFFALO, N.Y.-U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Richard E. Kinsey Jr., 36, of Jamestown, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joshua A. Violanti and Nicholas T. Cooper, who are handling the case, stated that between September 2019, and February 20, 2020, the defendant conspired with co-defendant Brandi Whitford to sell methamphetamine. On September 6, 2019, investigators executed a search warrant at the residence Kinsey shared with Whitford on Newland Avenue in Jamestown. During the search, three firearms were recovered. A fourth firearm was thrown from the residence during the search. In addition, investigators recovered approximately 159 grams of methamphetamine, approximately $12,045 in US currency, assorted ammunition, and drug paraphernalia. On October 23, 2019, investigators executed another search warrant at the residence and recovered an additional 53 grams of methamphetamine.

On February 20, 2020, investigators assisted the U.S. Marshal’s Service with locating Kinsey, who was wanted on a federal arrest warrant. After learning the defendant might be at a residence on Hedges Avenue in Jamestown, law enforcement made an attempt to contact Kinsey who attempted to flee before being taken into custody. Investigators recovered methamphetamine, a digital scale, drug paraphernalia, brass knuckles, and a loaded handgun from the Hedges Avenue residence.





Terrance McRae was previously convicted and sentenced to serve 36 months in prison. Brandy Whitford was also previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Ray Donovan, New York Field Division; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge John B. Devito, New York Field Division; the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, under the direction of Jamestown Police Chief Timothy Jackson; and the United States Marshals Service, under the direction of Marshal Charles Salina.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 8, 2021, before Judge Vilardo.

