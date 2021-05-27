Stray dog picks the right truck to jump in to

A couple walking to their truck spotted a dog inside the passenger seat. They could not figure out what to do. The dog refused to budge. After 2 hours, this sweet pup finally came out of the car. The couple brought the dog to the veterinary hospital where it was determined that Buddy had no other owners. At that point they decided to adopt him!

Unfortunately a few weeks later, he ran off chasing an animal and he was gone. They looked everywhere for Buddy, and finally found him at one of the shelters. Buddy was home again. Now Buddy has a GPS collar, and a collar with his name and phone number.

Watch this adorable story below.



