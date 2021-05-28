Dumped Black Lab puppy gets the best foster family

A family decided to foster a puppy that was found with her siblings dumped on the side of the road in Georgia. Fostering a puppy can be very difficult if you won’t know the main steps. Ahsoka was a small puppy at the time, so the family devoted all of their attention to make sure she had the best time being fostered. They taught Ahsoka many things.

Eventually the puppy was adopted out by the best family. Although the little boy who was fostering her was sad to see her go, he know that Ahsoka was given the chance to get adopted because of their kindness.

Watch this sweet story about a boy and his foster puppy.



