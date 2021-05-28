In the spirit of unity, Joe Biden shames Republicans who voted against rescue plan but informed citizens of benefits

President Joe Biden promised to be the great unifying force that would bring American’s together, but has done everything but that since taking office.

This week, the President doubled down on division by openly mocking Republicans who voted against the American Rescue Plan saying they have no shame.

“Even my republican friends in congress not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan,” Biden said. “I’m not going to embarrass any one of them but I have here a list of how back in their districts they’re bragging about the rescue plan. They touted the restaurant revitalization fund…I mean some people have no shame but I’m they know that it benefited their constituents.”



