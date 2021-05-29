Has there ever been four consecutive back-to-back home runs in baseball?

When the hitters have your number, they have your number. That’s something New York Yankees pitcher Chase Wright learned in the third inning of a baseball game between the Yankees and Red Sox on April 22, 2007. Wright gave up back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs that sent Fenway Park into a frenzy. So the answer is yes, it has happened.
