Republicans block Democrat commission to investigate January 6th Capitol incursion

Republicans blocked a Democrat-sponsored probe into the January 6th Capitol incursion 54-35, Chuck Schumer said Republicans should be ashamed. The riots have been under investigation by the FBI and Department of Justice. Over 400 individuals have been charged to date.
Attributions in this article: Map data ©2019 Google, Photo © BigStock Photos. Hand out photos courtesy of reporting agency. Press releases are the intellectual property of the issuing agency or corporation. Please report any photo, copyright or intellectual property violations to news@shorewsnetwork.com.