Las Vegas police trying to identify young boy found dead in Mountain Spring

LAS VEGAS, NV – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has provided a digitally enhanced photo of the young homicide victim. LVMPD is asking teachers in particular to pay close attention to this photo. The victim is between 8 and 12 years old, 4’11” and 123 pounds. Anyone with information is urged to call the tip line 702-828-3521 or 702-828-2907.

At first, police thought the boy had been identified after a concerned mother called to identify the boy as her son, but it later turned out her son was alive and well, camping in the woods with his half-brother and biological father in Utah. The mother said her son left their house on Thursday with the pair, but is alive and well.

Now, police are seeking to identify the boy and have released a digitally enhanced photo and are asking teachers and parents to help them identify the deceased boy.



