China has first human case of H10N3 bird virus

China has reported the first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu. On Tuesday the National Health Commission in China confirmed that a 41-year-old man had contracted the avian virus in the Jiangsu Province. This is the first report of a human being infected with the virus worldwide. The H10N3 virus is not easily spreadable between human-to-human contact, the Chinese government assured.
Source: CNN
