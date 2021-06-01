Drug dealer charged for New Brunswick woman’s overdose death

SOMERVILLE, N.J. – Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, Somerset County Chief of Detectives John W. Fodor, and Bedminster Township Chief of Police Karl Rock announced the indictment of Lashawn D. Boyd, age 25, Harvey Street, New Brunswick, New Jersey for causing the drug overdose death of a 37-year-old Bedminster woman in January 2020.

Prosecutor Robertson stated defendant Boyd was indicted for 1st-degree Strict Liability for Drug-Induced Death, and four counts of 3rd-degree Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Defendant Boyd is alleged to have distributed Cocaine, Fentanyl, 4-ANPP, and Tramadol. On September 23, 2020 defendant Boyd was arrested and charged by authorities at the Somerset County Prosecutors Office without incident. Prosecutor Robertson stated that on January 20, 2020, at approximately 6:01 a.m.

Bedminster Township police and EMS were called to a home on Lamington Road. There a 37-year-old Bedminster woman was believed to be suffering a heart attack. She was transported to an area hospital, where she subsequently passed away at 5:37 p.m. on January 20, 2020. The investigation determined that she passed away from a suspected drug overdose, and a quantity of 22 packets of suspected CDS were later recovered from her belongings.

The suspected CDS was tested at the New Jersey State Laboratory and the analysis revealed the content of the packet was comprised of Fentanyl, 4-ANPP, and Tramadol. Fentanyl is a Schedule II narcotic drug. 4-ANPP a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. Tramadol is a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. An autopsy performed by the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the decedent died from combined adverse effects of cocaine, fentanyl and sertraline.





Prosecutor Robertson stated that the police investigation revealed before her death, the woman made arrangements to meet defendant Boyd for a suspected drug transaction between January 16, 2020 and January 19, 2020. Further investigation revealed that the female decedent and defendant Boyd were in the same location on January 19, 2020 for a brief period of time.