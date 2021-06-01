Vehicular assault suspect pleads guilty

Eerie County, OH – Clance Leopold Dulin, II, 23, of 314 Crestwood Apt. 101, Willard, pleaded guilty Tuesday, May 25 to three counts of third-degree felony (F-3) felonious assault and one count of F-2 burglary in exchange for the dismissal of one count of F-2 felonious assault, one count of first-degree misdemeanor (M-1) assault, two counts of F-2 complicity in the commission of vehicular assault and two counts of F-5 complicity in the commission of vehicular assault. Dulin remains incarcerated awaiting sentencing, scheduled for June 30.



