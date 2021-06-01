Woman charged for shooting murder of Emmanuel Garcia

JERSEY CITY, NJ -The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit has charged a 21-year-old Jersey City woman with the shooting death of 23-year-old Emmanuel Garcia, who was shot on Princeton Avenue and Brown Place on May 3, 2021.

On Monday, May 3, 2021, just before 11:00 p.m., members of the Jersey City Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Princeton Avenue and Brown Place in Jersey City. Responding officers found a 23-year-old male victim – later identified as Emmanuel Garcia – who had sustained gunshot wounds to his body and was transported to the Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 11:24 p.m. The Regional Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds of the torso and left upper extremity and the manner of death to be homicide.

Shianne Payne-Nanton has been charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3A(1)(2), a crime of the first degree; Attempted Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1A(1) and 2C:11- 3A(1)(2), a crime of the first degree; Conspiracy to Commit Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1A(1) and 2C:11-3A(1)(2), a crime of the first degree; Possession of a Weapon (firearm) for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4A(1), a second-degree crime; and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (firearm) in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5B(1), a seconddegree crime. Payne-Nanton was apprehended and arrested by HCPO Homicide Unit detectives following a motor vehicle stop at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021.


