2020 Peekskill high school murder gets 18 years in prison

PEEKSKILL, NY – Jahliv Niles of Peekskill, pleaded guilty on May 11, to Manslaughter in the First Degree for the stabbing death of 17-year old Omarion McKenzie. He is expected to be sentenced on August 19 to 18 years in prison plus five years post-release supervision.

Niles also pleaded guilty to Assault in the Second Degree, stemming from a May 2020 attack on a fellow detainee at the Westchester County Jail, where Niles has been held since his arrest following the Peekskill incident. He is expected to be sentenced to two years in prison plus three years post-release supervision on the assault charge, to be served concurrently with his sentence on the manslaughter charge.

On March 27, 2020, Niles, then 18, approached McKenzie, a senior at Peekskill High School, and stabbed him in the chest, stomach and back. McKenzie was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Niles was apprehended by police shortly thereafter.

“This senseless crime was terrible tragedy for Omarion McKenzie’s family, friends and community, and our hearts go out to them,” said Westchester DA Miriam E. Rocah. “At the sentencing later this year, they will have the opportunity to tell the court about how this loss has impacted them and we will work to ensure Jahliv Niles is held accountable for his actions.”





Peekskill Police investigated the case and made the arrest.