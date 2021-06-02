Donald Trump: Joe Biden destroying American before our very eyes

Former U.S. President Donald Trump today said President Joe Biden’s position on illegal immigration is, “Destroying our country before our very eyes.”

In a statement released by the former President, Trump says Biden’s reversal on his policies, including Remain in Mexico are having dire negative consequences for America.

Here’s what Trump said:

Remain in Mexico, also known as MPP (Migrant Protection Protocols), was not only a historic foreign policy triumph but one of the most successful border security programs anyone has ever put into effect anywhere. Along with our Central America Safe Third agreements, asylum reforms, and expedited removal procedures we drove border numbers to record lows and we ENDED the horrendous practice known as Catch-and-Release.



No American President had ever done more to defend the border and safeguard the whole immigration system.



The Biden Administration inherited the most secure border in history, and they turned it into the greatest border disaster in history. Our border is now run by cartels, criminals, and coyotes. Illegal immigrants, gang members, and lethal drugs are pouring across like never before. Not only are illegal immigrants being caught and released, they are being put up in hotels at taxpayer expense.



Our country is being destroyed before our very eyes.



The Biden Administration’s disastrous decision to formally end the Remain in Mexico policy is proof that their objective is to eliminate the U.S. border entirely and flood the country with so many illegal aliens that every community is overwhelmed.



Joe Biden is the first American President who doesn’t want America to be a nation at all.



