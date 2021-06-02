Shocked, potty mouth toddler tells mum, “There’s a f—–g goat outside!”

Is it cute or is it shocking? A video going viral this week shows a young tot telling her mum, “There’s a f-cking goat, outside.” It would be quite a normal answer for most humans who don’t have goats wandering in their front yards to look out and see a f-cking goat, but for this toddler, she’s pretty convinced she’s onto something here. After mum tells her it’s just a goat, she reaffirms her previous statement, “It’s a f-cking goat!”
