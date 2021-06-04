76-year-old charged for lustful touching of a child

GEORGE COUNTY, MS – On Tuesday, June 2nd, 2021, after investigating a complaint regarding a minor child being sexually assaulted, the George County Sheriff’s Office arrested 76-year-old John William Tuneburg, Sr., on one count of Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes. Tuneburg was taken to the George County Regional Correctional Facility, where he is being held on a $7,500.00 commercial bond. Information regarding the victim will not be released due to the nature of the crime.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877.787.5898. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be accessed by internet at the following address: mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.



