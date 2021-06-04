Man used Atlantic City casinos to launder money from meth sales, police say

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with locating Jordan Ragland, 29, of Atlantic City, N.J. who is wanted for various drug, weapon, and money laundering offenses. During the investigation, detectives previously arrested James Wright, 35, of Atlantic City, NJ.

In September 2020, detectives from the New Jersey State Police Special Investigations Unit, Casino Gaming Bureau, began investigating Ragland for utilizing Atlantic City casinos to launder money.

As a result of the investigation, detectives discovered that Ragland was receiving shipments of methamphetamines through the mail at a residence on Connecticut Avenue in Atlantic City. Through various investigative means, detectives linked Ragland to approximately $107,000 worth of suspicious money laundering activities at casinos, in wire transfers, and bank transactions.

On February 26, detectives obtained information that Ragland was arranging a shipment from California to Atlantic City. On March 2, detectives from the Special Investigations Unit, Casino Gaming Bureau, with the assistance from members of the United States Postal Inspectors, intercepted the shipment of methamphetamine at a residence in Atlantic City.





Detectives executed a search warrant at a residence on Connecticut Avenue where they arrested Wright and seized more than $43,000 worth of drugs, guns, and high-capacity magazines.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jordan Ragland is asked to contact the State Police Special Investigations Section, Casino Gaming Bureau at 609-441-7464. Anonymous tips are welcome.