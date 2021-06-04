State police gang unit seizes two kilos of ecstasy in Paterson raid

Paterson, N.J. – The New Jersey State Police have arrested Buchee Roundree, 36, Gerard Roundtree, 62, Brittany D. Mitchell, 34, and Jaja R. Strawbridge 24, all of Paterson, N.J., and seized weapons, ammunition, and approximately two kilograms of suspected synthetic ecstasy as a result of a cooperative investigation with the Paterson Police Department.

During the month-long investigation, detectives with the New Jersey State Police Gangs and Organized Crime North Unit and Paterson Police Department began investigating the sale of narcotics and criminal activity in Paterson, Passaic County. Through various investigative means, detectives determined that there was illegal narcotics activity at a residence on Van Houten Street.

On Thursday, May 27, detectives with the Gangs and Organized Crime North Unit along with members of the State Police K-9 Unit, T.E.A.M.S. North Unit, New Jersey State Police Troop “B” Totowa Station, and the Paterson Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence.

As a result of the search, detectives seized approximately 2 kilograms of suspected synthetic ecstasy, a handgun, a magazine containing bullets, and CDS packaging material consistent with maintaining a CDS production facility. Further investigation led to the seizure of a “community firearm,” which contained a loaded high-capacity magazine, in the area of East 19th Street. A “community firearm” is a weapon placed in an area where multiple people engaging in criminal activity, such as conducting the sale of narcotics, have access to it. After someone who has access utilizes the weapon, it is returned to the stash location to make it available to someone else.



