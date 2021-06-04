Nine more suspects arrested in sweeping New Jersey child porn operation

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced today that nine more people have been charged as part of an operation targeting online predatory behavior and the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

The arrests were conducted as part of the BCPO’s Operation Safe Quarantine, which pursued those engaged in the online exploitation of children during the pandemic. The initiative resulted in charges against 46 offenders during the past 12 months.Now that the restrictions put in place during the pandemic are being lifted, Operation Safe Quarantine will draw to a close.

“But rest assured, we will continue to investigate these offenders as aggressively as we have always done,” Prosecutor Coffina said. “The apprehension and prosecution of those who seek to exploit or harm children will remain a top priority. I’d like to thank the members of our High-Tech Crimes Unit and our law enforcement partners for their devoted efforts toward keeping our children safe during a time when they were especially vulnerable to online predators.”

The news of the latest charges coincides with the beginning of National Internet Safety Month.





“I urge all parents to be fully aware of the online activities of their children, and to become educated to the hidden threats that lurk in cyberspace,” Prosecutor Coffina said. “There are many resources available during National Internet Safety Month for parents to learn about the potential dangers of online communication. The most important resource, however, are our children themselves; there is no substitute for talking to our children about their Internet activity and having candid conversations about how to minimize the risks that someone would try to harm them through online contact.”

The program, dubbed NetSmartz, can be found at https://www.missingkids.org/netsmartz/home.Those arrested as part of the final phase of Operation Safe Quarantine include:

• Erbin Isreal, 32, of Stonehaven Lane in Willingboro, who was charged March 29 with Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Third Degree). Isreal is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material.

• Evan Seif, 25, of Parry Avenue in Palmyra, who was charged April 21 with three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (two Second Degree and one Third Degree). Seif is accused of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

• Alexander J. Bates, 19, of Bradley Court in Mount Laurel, who was charged April 30 with three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (two Second Degree and one Third Degree). Bates is accused of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

• Mitchell Goroway, 22, of Wilderness Run Court in Mount Laurel, who was charged May 5 with three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (two Second Degree and one Third Degree). Goroway is accused of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material

.• Luis Fernandez-Whipple, 54, of Eastbourne Terrace in Moorestown, who was charged May 7 with three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (two Second Degree and one Third Degree). Fernandez-Whipple is accused of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

• Colin Doty, 29, of Par Court in Evesham, who was charged May 12 with three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (two Second Degree and one Third Degree). Doty is accused of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

• Robert Abramson, 22, of Glen Avenue in Mount Laurel, who was charged May 13 with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Third Degree). Abramson is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material.

• Lewis Roberts, 26, of Pavonia Circle in Evesham, who was charged May 27 with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Third Degree), Possession of Large Capacity Ammunition Magazines (Fourth Degree) and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Fourth Degree). Roberts is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, sending inappropriate images to juveniles, and illegally possessing a firearm.

• Ryan Christopher, 20, of Pennsylvania Avenue in Palmyra, who was charged June 1 with three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (two Second Degree and one Third Degree). Christopher is accused of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.