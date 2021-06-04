She used a child to carry out her shoplifting scheme cops say

WAYNE, NJ – On Sunday, May 30th, 2021, at approximately 7:17PM, Wayne Police Officers responded to Macy’s at Willowbrook Mall for a report of two shoplifters being detained by store security. Upon the arrival of officers, they learned that store security observed a woman and a juvenile female placing clothing items in their shopping bags that they had brought into the store.

The adult woman was observed handing items to the juvenile and placing items in the juvenile’s bag. Both then passed all points of sale and exited the store where they were apprehended by store security.

Arrested was Daniela Dimitrovska, age 51, of Pequannock. She was charged with Shoplifting and Employing a Juvenile in the Commission of a Criminal Offense. The total of the stolen merchandise was valued at just under $500. Ms. Dimitrovska was released on a summons in accordance with bail reform guidelines.

The juvenile female was turned over to a guardian at the scene.





The charges against Ms. Dimitrovska are merely accusations and she is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.