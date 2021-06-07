Local wireless retailer opens Cape May Court House location, donates to local nonprofit

Cape May Court House, NJ. (June 7, 2021) – Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Authorized Verizon Retailer, announces today the opening of its newly relocated TCC store in Cape May Court House, NJ. The new store is now open to customers at 5 Court House South Dennis Road. In celebration of the store opening, TCC is donating $1,000 to Jersey Cape Diagnostic, Training and Opportunity Center, Inc. (Jersey Cape) as selected by the local store team.

In continued efforts to give back to its operating communities, TCC is providing donations to local nonprofits across the nation for each store opening, reopening and relocation in 2021.

“At the core of our business is a desire and passion to give back to our communities, so we’re celebrating our new, reopened and relocated TCC stores this year by donating to local nonprofits of each store’s choice,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC. “Jersey Cape offers numerous workforce development programs that help many across their community find greater independence and fulfillment in their lives. TCC is proud to help them continue their mission.”

Jersey Cape Diagnostic, Training and Opportunity Center, Inc. assists individuals of all abilities in acquiring work skills and employment through its wide range of programs and services. Since its beginnings in 1973, Jersey Cape has helped more than 5,000 Cape May County individuals with their vocational goals, enhancing the region’s workforce development and its economy.





“We are humbled by TCC’s donation to our organization and its recognition of the efforts we put forth to help many across our community,” said Anne Garrison, Associate Executive Director at Jersey Cape. “Our mission is to assist individuals in reaching their maximum potential to lead independent, satisfying lives as working members of the community, and donations like these certainly will help us continue to do so.”

TCC is a Culture of Good, Inc. company and makes ongoing investments in the local communities where it operates. The company recently donated teacher appreciation kits to more than 500 schools nationwide to show gratitude for educators balancing the struggles of teaching in-person and virtually. In 2020, TCC donated more than 140,000 backpacks with school supplies at stores across the country, marking more than one million backpacks donated since its School Rocks Backpack Giveaway campaign launched in 2013. The company’s nonprofit organization, TCC Gives, recently surpassed $2.5 million in donations to local nonprofits across the country.

To learn more about TCC, visit www.TCCRocks.com. Customers can also connect with the company at www.facebook.com/tcctalk and www.twitter.com/tcctalk.

About Round Room LLC

Based in Fishers, Indiana, Round Room leads and invests in companies serving the wireless industry. With 1,267 TCC and Wireless Zone stores across 43 states, Round Room is the largest Verizon Authorized Retailer in the U.S. Its portfolio of companies also share a deep commitment to improving the communities they serve nationwide. To learn more about Round Room, visit www.RoundRoom.com.

About TCC

Founded in 1991, TCC operates nearly 900 locations in 39 states from coast to coast. TCC’s nationally-recognized Culture of Good movement encourages employees to give back in every community it serves. For media inquiries, contact Cooper Robinson at 317-979-0775 or email him at cooper@dittoepr.com. To learn more about TCC or to find a location near you, visit www.TCCRocks.com. For more information about TCC’s parent company Round Room LLC, visit www.RoundRoom.com.