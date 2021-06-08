Wildwood Police looking for boardwalk brawler

NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ – You know this tough guy? If you do, the North Wildwood Police would like your help in identifying him. According to police, this boardwalk brawler is wanted for assault.

The North Wildwood Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to identify a suspect who assaulted a victim on June 7, 2021 at approximately 2:00 AM in the area of 19th & Boardwalk. The suspect, pictured here, is a white male, with brown hair, possibly between 17-20 years old, thin build, wearing a white t-shirt with the words “The Woo” on the front, gray shorts and white sneakers.

The suspect was last seen on a pink beach cruiser bicycle heading south on the boardwalk into Wildwood. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please contact the North Wildwood Police Department at (609) 522-2411 or email our Detective Division at detectives@nwpd.org. The public can also do so anonymously by using our TEXT-A-TIP by texting TIP NWPD, followed by your message, to 888777.



