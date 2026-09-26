21-year-old glen burnie woman grabs snacks — walks away with $50k lottery hit

She thought the winning ticket might be fake until a quick scan confirmed the massive scratch-off prize.

GLEN BURNIE, MD – A 21-year-old Glen Burnie woman who stopped at a neighborhood store for snacks walked away with something much bigger after adding a Maryland Lottery scratch-off to her purchase — a $50,000 top-prize winner.

The young player bought the $20 $50,000 Cash ticket at Buy-N-Go, 13 Aquahart Road in Glen Burnie, then took it home to scratch. When the ticket appeared to show a $50,000 win, she initially had trouble believing what she was seeing.

“I thought it was fake, but I’m happy it wasn’t,” she told the Maryland Lottery when she claimed the prize Wednesday at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

Lottery App Confirms Her $50K Surprise

Not convinced by what she saw on the ticket, the winner turned to the Maryland Lottery’s My Lottery Rewards app and scanned it.

The result confirmed that her ticket had landed one of the game’s $50,000 top prizes.

The woman told Lottery officials she only began playing about a year ago after hearing stories about other people hitting big prizes. She has continued buying tickets since then — and now has a major win of her own.

So far, she has largely kept the news quiet.

Lottery officials said she has told only her mother about the $50,000 score and plans to keep a low profile while deciding what comes next.

Young Winner Plans to Save the Money

Rather than rushing out to spend her winnings, the 21-year-old said she plans to save the money and hopes to put it to good use.

The win has not convinced her to quit playing, either. She told Lottery officials she intends to keep trying her luck and hopes another winning ticket could eventually come her way.

Buy-N-Go will receive a $500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the top-prize ticket.

The $50,000 Cash scratch-off debuted in late 2022 with 160 top prizes. According to the Lottery’s announcement, 51 of those $50,000 prizes remained after the Glen Burnie win, and the game is scheduled to end in May 2027.