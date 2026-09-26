Police say three suspects rolled up on two electric scooters, robbed the victim at gunpoint and sped away.

WASHINGTON, DC – Three suspects riding electric scooters surrounded a victim in Northwest DC Wednesday afternoon, with one allegedly pulling a gun and restraining the victim while demanding his property, police said.

Photo: gunman pins down victim as scooter crew pulls off daylight dc robbery

The armed robbery unfolded around 1:34 p.m. in the unit block of L Street Northwest, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. First District officers responded after the suspects had already fled.

Police said the three suspects arrived on two electric scooters. One brandished a firearm, restrained the victim and demanded his belongings before the group escaped on the scooters.

Surveillance Cameras Capture Suspects

Nearby surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects, and detectives are now asking the public for help identifying them.

Police warned anyone who recognizes the individuals not to approach or confront them.

The robbery comes amid continued investigations into violent street crimes across Washington, DC, including robberies in which suspects have used scooters to approach victims or make quick getaways.

MPD has not disclosed what property was stolen or whether the victim suffered any injuries during the encounter.

Police Offer Reward of Up to $10K

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of whoever is responsible for a crime committed in the District.

Anyone with information can call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. Tips can also be submitted through the MPD Crime Solvers program.

No arrests had been announced in connection with the L Street robbery.