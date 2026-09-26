$1 million powerball ticket sold at montgomery county pharmacy

One Pennsylvania ticket missed the jackpot by just the red Powerball — and still landed a seven-figure payday.

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA – A Powerball ticket sold at a Montgomery County pharmacy matched all five white balls in Wednesday night’s drawing, delivering a $1 million prize just one number short of the jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold at Babis Pharmacy, 338 Montgomery Avenue in Lower Merion Township, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The ticket matched the five white balls — 5, 15, 26, 29 and 30 — but missed the red Powerball 14.

Babis Pharmacy will receive a $5,000 retailer bonus for selling the $1 million ticket.

Five White Balls Turn Into $1 Million Payday

Matching all five white balls without the Powerball wins $1 million in the game.

The official Powerball results show Pennsylvania and Georgia each produced a $1 million Match 5 ticket Wednesday. No ticket nationwide matched all six numbers to claim the jackpot.

More than 24,700 other Pennsylvania Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, according to the state Lottery.

That included more than 5,400 winning tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 3,300 winning tickets purchased with Double Play.

The Montgomery County hit adds another major prize to a steady run of Pennsylvania lottery wins reported across the state.

Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $360 Million

With no jackpot winner Wednesday, the top prize rolled to an estimated $360 million annuity for Saturday night’s drawing, with a $153.6 million cash option.

Powerball drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said retail-ticket winners should sign the backs of their tickets immediately. Powerball prizes sold in Pennsylvania must be claimed within one year of the drawing date, with additional claim information available through the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The $1 million prize is subject to applicable withholding.