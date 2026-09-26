Maine man accused of driving at cop, showing up armed indicted in ocean county

Prosecutors say Brian Lanzim drove from Maine to South Toms River armed before a confrontation with police ended with him shot twice.

SOUTH TOMS RIVER, N.J. – A Maine man accused of driving to South Toms River armed with guns and wearing body armor before allegedly steering a vehicle toward an officer has been indicted on three counts of attempted murder and a string of other felony charges.

An Ocean County grand jury returned the indictment Tuesday against Brian Lanzim, 37, of Bangor, Maine, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. The charges stem from an April 29 confrontation on Dover Road that ended when a South Toms River police officer shot Lanzim in the pelvis and hand.

Prosecutors allege Lanzim had threatened residents of the home and was traveling from Maine to South Toms River while armed. Officers were already near the residence when authorities say Lanzim drove across the front lawn toward an officer, forcing the officer to take cover behind a fence.

Prosecutors Say Lanzim Arrived Armed and Wearing Body Armor

After driving onto the property, Lanzim allegedly got out of the vehicle and tried to enter a locked door at the residence.

Officers confronted him and observed that he was wearing a bullet-resistant vest and carrying a handgun, prosecutors said.

Authorities allege Lanzim ignored multiple commands before a South Toms River officer fired his department-issued weapon, striking him in the pelvis and hand.

Police then disarmed Lanzim and provided medical aid before he was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment.

A subsequent search allegedly uncovered a loaded rifle and large-capacity ammunition magazines inside Lanzim’s vehicle.

Grand Jury Returns Sweeping Indictment

Lanzim was indicted on three counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.

The indictment also includes home invasion burglary, unlawful use of body armor and two counts of terroristic threats.

An indictment is a formal accusation and does not establish guilt. New Jersey Courts explains that a grand jury determines whether sufficient evidence exists for criminal charges to proceed, not whether a defendant is guilty.

Lanzim was transferred to the Ocean County Jail after his release from the hospital and has remained jailed there since May 4, prosecutors said.

Case Moves Forward in Ocean County

Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Mara Brater presented the case to the grand jury on behalf of the state.

The investigation involved the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Professional Standards Unit, South Toms River Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

Lanzim is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.