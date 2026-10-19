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$3.3 Million in New Jersey Lottery Prizes Hits 13 Stores in One Week

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Two million-dollar scratch-offs, a $708K jackpot and a $400K crossword prize lead a huge week of lottery wins across New Jersey.

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Lottery players collected nearly $3.3 million in major prizes during a seven-day winning streak that included two $1 million scratch-off tickets, a $708,751 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot and a $400,000 crossword prize. Thirteen tickets worth at least $10,000 were sold across eight counties from October 12 through October 18.

The biggest prizes came from Wawa in Old Bridge and Mak on Main Liquors in Asbury Park, where separate scratch-off tickets each delivered $1 million. Meanwhile, a Verona food store sold a Jersey Cash 5 jackpot ticket worth $708,751, according to the New Jersey Lottery’s Monday, October 19 report.

Monmouth County had the strongest showing, with four winning tickets totaling $1.47 million. Ocean County recorded three $10,000 prizes, including two separate winning tickets sold in Toms River.

Two Million-Dollar Tickets Lead New Jersey’s Winning Week

The first million-dollar prize appeared Wednesday, October 14, when a $100 Million Diamond Dazzler ticket worth $1 million was recorded at Wawa #8315, located at 3600 U.S. Highway 9 in Old Bridge.

Two days later, Mak on Main Liquors at 1500 Main Street in Asbury Park sold a Black Opal 7’s ticket worth another $1 million.

Those two tickets alone accounted for more than 60% of the week’s reported prize money.

Other major winners included a $708,751 Jersey Cash 5 ticket sold October 15 at R & K Food Store, 24 Grove Avenue in Verona, and a $400,000 Crossword Bonanza ticket sold October 14 at ShopRite #634, 1500 Route 35 in Middletown.

Together, the four largest prizes totaled $3,108,751.

All 13 New Jersey Lottery Prizes of $10K or More

The New Jersey Lottery reported the following winning tickets for the October 12–18 period:

DateTownRetailerGamePrize
Oct. 13Cedar KnollsGreater Morristown ShopRite$1,000,000 Ultimate Spectacular$10,000
Oct. 14Old BridgeWawa #8315$100 Million Diamond Dazzler$1,000,000
Oct. 14MiddletownShopRite #634Crossword Bonanza$400,000
Oct. 15VeronaR & K Food StoreJersey Cash 5$708,751
Oct. 15HobokenDavis StationeryBlack Opal 7’s$10,000
Oct. 15Toms RiverCorner Store at Toms RiverSuper Hot 7’s$10,000
Oct. 16Asbury ParkMak on Main LiquorsBlack Opal 7’s$1,000,000
Oct. 16Red BankWalgreens #15557Mega Millions$20,000
Oct. 17LumbertonWalmart #2841Powerball$50,000
Oct. 17MiddletownShopRite Liquor #833Powerball$50,000
Oct. 18FlandersWalmart #3291$250,000 Crossword$20,000
Oct. 18New EgyptWawa #798Black Opal 7’s$10,000
Oct. 18Toms RiverWawa #995Black Opal 7’s$10,000

The 13 prizes totaled $3,298,751.

Middletown appeared twice, with the $400,000 crossword prize and a $50,000 Powerball ticket. Toms River also appeared twice, with separate $10,000 scratch-off prizes reported at two retailers.

Five More Winners Close Out the Weekend

The final five prizes on the Lottery’s list came Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, two Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold at Walmart in Lumberton and ShopRite Liquor in Middletown.

Sunday brought three scratch-off prizes: $20,000 at a Flanders Walmart, $10,000 at a New Egypt Wawa and $10,000 at a Toms River Wawa.

Those five prizes added another $140,000 to the week’s statewide total.

The Lottery’s report identified the retailers, games, dates and prize amounts. It did not provide personal details about the players or describe how individual scratch-off tickets were purchased.

For New Jersey retailers, the week produced substantial wins across supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and liquor stores.

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