$500k powerball surprise hits small new york deli

A $1 Powerball add-on turned a ticket sold at a neighborhood deli into a massive half-million-dollar prize.

MINEVILLE, NY – A Powerball ticket sold at a small-town New York deli has delivered a stunning $500,000 payday after hitting a major prize in Saturday night’s Double Play drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Grover Hills Deli, putting the Mineville business in the spotlight following the October 17 drawing.

The New York Lottery announced that Grover Hills Deli, located at 23 Pilfershire Road in Mineville, sold the ticket worth half a million dollars. The prize came from Double Play, an optional Powerball feature that gives players another shot at winning with the same numbers.

The Lottery identified the retailer and confirmed the $500,000 prize but did not disclose who purchased the winning ticket. No information was provided about whether the prize has been claimed.

Mineville Deli Sells Half-Million-Dollar Powerball Winner

For Grover Hills Deli, Saturday’s drawing delivered a major lottery win to a neighborhood business in northern New York.

The winning ticket captured a $500,000 prize through Powerball Double Play, a separate drawing available to players who add the feature to their regular Powerball purchase.

According to the New York Lottery, Double Play costs an additional $1 per play and allows the same set of numbers to compete in a second drawing.

Unlike the main Powerball jackpot, which can grow into the hundreds of millions of dollars, Double Play offers a fixed top prize of $10 million.

The Mineville ticket fell short of that top prize but still secured a substantial $500,000 payout.

The Lottery did not release the ticket’s selected numbers in its announcement or identify the person who bought it.

How a $1 Powerball Add-On Can Deliver $500K

Double Play gives Powerball customers another opportunity to win without choosing an entirely new set of numbers.

Players use their original Powerball numbers in both the standard drawing and the Double Play drawing when they purchase the add-on.

The second drawing takes place approximately 30 minutes after the regular Powerball drawing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Double Play prizes range from $7 to $10 million, depending on how many numbers match.

A ticket with Double Play can win prizes in both drawings, meaning players are not limited to receiving a prize in only one of them.

The odds of winning each Double Play prize are the same as the corresponding odds in regular Powerball.

For the ticket sold at 23 Pilfershire Road, that extra chance produced a $500,000 result in Saturday’s drawing.

New York Lottery Announces Another Major Powerball Prize

The Mineville ticket is among the latest major winners announced by the New York Lottery, which operates draw games and scratch-off tickets throughout the state.

The agency reported contributing $3.6 billion to public schools statewide during the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

Players who purchased Powerball tickets with Double Play for the October 17 drawing can check their numbers and prize information through the Lottery’s official website.

New York Lottery draw-game prizes generally must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

That means the ticket holder has until October 17, 2027, to submit a valid claim for the $500,000 prize.

The Lottery has not announced a retailer bonus associated with the sale or released any personal details about the winning ticket holder.