Pink-Masked Robbers Ambush Two Workers After Shift, Beat Them and Flee in Wilmington

Two employees were attacked while walking to their cars after work in a violent 3:20 a.m. robbery.

WILMINGTON, DE – Two employees leaving work in the early morning hours were ambushed by a pair of robbers wearing pink masks, beaten and stripped of their personal belongings before the attackers escaped in a vehicle. Both workers were hospitalized following the violent encounter on Old Capitol Trail in Wilmington, Delaware State Police announced Monday.

The robbery unfolded around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, October 18, outside a business in the 3300 block of Old Capitol Trail. Investigators said the employees had finished their shifts and were walking toward their vehicles when two masked men approached them.

The suspects assaulted both victims and stole their property before fleeing the area in a vehicle. Emergency medical personnel transported the injured workers to a nearby hospital, where their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Pink Masks Stand Out in Early Morning Wilmington Robbery

According to the Delaware State Police’s official robbery investigation announcement, both suspects were wearing pink masks when they confronted the employees.

The attack happened as the workers were heading to their cars after completing their shifts, turning an ordinary departure from work into a violent encounter.

Investigators classified the incident as a strong-arm robbery, meaning physical force was used to take the victims’ belongings.

Police have not disclosed what items were stolen or provided an estimated value for the property.

The department also has not identified the business where the employees worked or released descriptions of the suspects beyond identifying them as two males wearing pink masks.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to investigators.

Robbers Escape in Vehicle as State Police Open Investigation

After assaulting the employees and taking their property, the suspects fled in a vehicle, according to the preliminary investigation.

State police have not released the vehicle’s make, model, color or direction of travel.

The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit has assumed responsibility for the case and is working to identify the two individuals responsible.

The suspects had not been publicly identified in Monday’s announcement, and no arrests were reported.

The incident adds to the robbery investigations involving businesses and their employees in the Wilmington area.

Police have not indicated whether surveillance cameras captured the assault or whether additional witnesses were present.

Delaware State Police Seek Tips About Masked Robbery Suspects

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity near the 3300 block of Old Capitol Trail early Sunday morning to contact investigators.

Anyone with information can reach Delaware State Police Detective M. Kerrigan at 302-365-8487.

Tips may also be submitted through the department’s official Facebook page or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

The Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate the robbery, with the suspects’ identities and whereabouts unresolved.

The department also reminded victims and witnesses that confidential support services are available through the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit and Delaware Victim Center.

Anyone needing assistance can contact the victim services hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461).