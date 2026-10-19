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New Egypt Wawa Sells Winning Scratch-Off Ticket

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New egypt wawa sells winning scratch-off ticket

A Sunday scratch-off prize at the Maple Avenue Wawa adds another winner to Ocean County’s growing lottery tally.

NEW EGYPT, NJ – A Wawa convenience store in New Egypt has sold a New Jersey Lottery Black Opal 7’s ticket worth $10,000, becoming one of three Ocean County retailers to report major lottery prizes during the past week. The winning ticket was recorded Sunday, October 18.

The New Jersey Lottery identified Wawa #798, located at 1 Maple Avenue in New Egypt, as the retailer responsible for the winning sale. The $10,000 scratch-off prize was included in the agency’s Monday report covering lottery wins from October 12 through October 18.

The result came during a strong week for Black Opal 7’s tickets, including a $1 million prize sold at Mak on Main Liquors in Asbury Park two days earlier. Two additional $10,000 Black Opal 7’s prizes were recorded statewide during the same reporting period.

Maple Avenue Wawa Sells Winning Scratch-Off

The New Egypt ticket came from the Black Opal 7’s scratch-off game, which was responsible for several major prizes in the Lottery’s latest weekly report.

Wawa #798 sits along Maple Avenue in the New Egypt section of Plumsted Township.

According to the New Jersey Lottery, the ticket sold there was worth $10,000.

The department’s report identified the game, amount, retailer and date but did not provide additional circumstances surrounding the purchase.

The ticket was one of three scratch-off winners statewide dated Sunday, October 18, on the list of prizes worth at least $10,000.

Black Opal 7’s Produces Million-Dollar Winner in Same Week

The New Egypt win followed a much larger Black Opal 7’s prize sold Friday, October 16, at Mak on Main Liquors in Asbury Park.

That ticket was worth $1 million.

Other Black Opal 7’s winners included a $10,000 ticket sold at Davis Stationery in Hoboken on October 15 and another $10,000 ticket sold Sunday at Wawa #995 on Route 37 East in Toms River.

The four Black Opal 7’s prizes listed during the week totaled $1,030,000.

For Ocean County, the New Egypt ticket added to three reported prizes worth $10,000 each.

The other two were sold in Toms River, including a Super Hot 7’s ticket at Corner Store at Toms River and a Black Opal 7’s ticket at Wawa.

Those three prizes brought Ocean County’s total on the weekly list to $30,000.

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