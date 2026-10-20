Sunshine Sticks Around New Jersey, but Cooler Days Arrive Before the Weekend

The five-day outlook calls for gusts up to 30 mph early in the week, followed by sunny skies and highs near 59 Friday and Saturday.

NEW JERSEY — Sunshine dominates the forecast from Tuesday, October 20, through Saturday, October 24, with gusty winds early in the period and cooler temperatures heading into the weekend.

The supplied local forecast calls for daytime highs ranging from 59 to 68 degrees and overnight lows in the 40s. Temperatures and wind conditions will vary across New Jersey.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy

Tuesday brings a high near 68, with northeast winds of 10–15 mph and gusts reaching 30 mph.

Skies turn partly cloudy tonight as temperatures fall to around 46. Northeast winds continue at 10–15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday: Cooler with gusts reaching 30 mph

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 62. Northeast winds around 15 mph could gust to 30 mph.

Clouds increase Wednesday night, with a low around 42. North winds remain around 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Thursday: Temperatures rebound to the upper 60s

Sunny skies return Thursday, with a high near 67. North winds ease to 5–10 mph, although gusts could reach 25 mph.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Friday: A cooler finish to the workweek

Friday stays sunny, but the high drops to around 59.

Mostly clear skies continue overnight, with temperatures falling to around 40.

Saturday: Sunshine holds for weekend plans

Saturday brings another sunny day with a high near 59. The overnight low settles around 40 under mostly clear skies.

Looking ahead, Sunday is expected to remain sunny, with temperatures climbing to around 64.