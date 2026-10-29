Manchester Mayor Hankins Says JCP&L Upgrades Will Prevent Widespread Power Outages

After repeated holiday-season power outages frustrated Manchester residents, Mayor Joseph Hankins says utility upgrades to substations and equipment in the Ridgeway area will help keep electricity flowing when problems occur.

Manchester Township, NJ – Manchester Township Mayor Joseph T. Hankins says Jersey Central Power & Light has completed infrastructure improvements intended to reduce widespread power outages after residents experienced repeated electrical disruptions during recent holiday seasons. The upgrades include improvements to substations serving the township and new equipment designed to automatically reroute electricity when problems occur.

Hankins announced the improvements in a public message Thursday, saying he contacted Jersey Central Power & Light following the outages and held a series of meetings with utility representatives. According to the mayor’s message, the company subsequently invested in substation upgrades and improvements to electrical poles and equipment around the Ridgeway section of town.

New electrical switches designed to limit neighborhood outages

One of the most significant improvements involves the installation of automated electrical switches that can redirect power when part of the distribution system experiences a problem. The technology is intended to isolate certain failures and restore service through alternate electrical routes where available.

In his public message, Hankins explained that the new switches allow electricity to be rerouted automatically during equipment failures, reducing the likelihood that a single problem will interrupt service across an entire neighborhood.

The improvements also include upgrades to utility poles and associated electrical equipment in the Ridgeway area. The mayor said the work followed discussions with JCP&L about the reliability problems residents experienced during previous holiday seasons.

The township did not provide the total cost of the improvements, a detailed list of upgraded substations or specific completion dates for the individual projects. JCP&L performance data showing how the upgrades have affected outage frequency was not included in the announcement.

Mayor credits utility meetings for reliability improvements

Hankins said the work was prompted by concerns from Manchester residents who experienced electrical interruptions during recent holiday periods. Those outages led him to seek discussions with the utility about strengthening the township’s power distribution infrastructure.

For homeowners and businesses, the upgrades could mean fewer extended interruptions when certain components fail. The actual impact will depend on the type and location of future electrical problems and the ability of the distribution system to reroute service.

Announcement comes as Manchester early voting begins

The infrastructure announcement was distributed alongside a message promoting Hankins and two township council candidates ahead of the upcoming election. The message encouraged residents to support Hankins, Councilwoman Sandra Gravatt-Drake and Councilwoman Judith Noonan.

Early voting began Thursday at the Manchester Library, located at 21 South Colonial Drive, and continues through Sunday, November 1. The announced voting hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.