Capitol Heights Man Found Dead in His Home, Teen Suspect Held Without Bond

Police say the accused killer and 50-year-old victim may not have even known each other.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – A 19-year-old Capitol Heights man has been arrested and charged with murder after a 50-year-old man was found shot to death inside his home early Halloween morning. In a troubling twist, investigators say they have found no evidence that the accused killer and victim knew each other.

The Prince George’s County Police Department identified the suspect as Anthony Javier Rubio, 19, of Capitol Heights. He is accused of fatally shooting Domingo Saavedra-Escalona, 50, also of Capitol Heights, during the predawn hours Saturday.

Officers responded to the unit block of Quire Avenue at approximately 4:35 a.m. October 31 after receiving a report of a shooting. They discovered Saavedra-Escalona inside his residence suffering from a gunshot wound, and despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Halloween Morning Shooting Leaves Man Dead Inside Capitol Heights Home

The deadly shooting unfolded inside a residence on Quire Avenue, where responding officers encountered the critically wounded victim.

Emergency personnel attempted to save Saavedra-Escalona, but his injuries proved fatal.

Detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit took over the investigation, working to determine what happened inside the home and who was responsible.

The department has not disclosed how the gunman allegedly entered the residence, how many shots were fired or whether anyone else was present during the shooting.

Investigators also have not announced whether a firearm was recovered.

The victim and suspect were both residents of Capitol Heights, but police say they have not established any prior relationship between them.

Detectives Track Down 19-Year-Old Suspect at His Home

During the homicide investigation, detectives identified Rubio as a suspect and located him at his residence.

Officers took the 19-year-old into custody without incident, according to the department’s Monday announcement.

Rubio was subsequently charged with second-degree murder and related offenses in connection with Saavedra-Escalona’s death.

He is being held in the custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections without bond.

Police have not disclosed what evidence led detectives to identify Rubio as the alleged shooter or whether any additional individuals are being investigated.

The arrest represents a significant development in the Halloween morning homicide, but detectives are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Police Say No Known Connection Between Suspect and Victim

One of the most unsettling details in the case is the apparent absence of a known relationship between the accused killer and the man who died.

According to the department’s official homicide arrest announcement, investigators have found no evidence that Rubio and Saavedra-Escalona knew each other before the shooting.

That does not establish whether the shooting was random or what circumstances may have brought the two men into contact.

The motive remains under investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512 and reference case number 26-0058070.

Rubio remains in custody without bond as the criminal case proceeds. The charges are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.