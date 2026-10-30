Route 18 Crash Leaves One Dead at Busy East Brunswick Intersection

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – A 28-year-old East Brunswick woman died after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning at the intersection of State Highway 18 and Racetrack Road, according to the East Brunswick Police Department. The driver remained at the scene as police began investigating the fatal crash.

Officers responded to the intersection at approximately 5:09 a.m. Thursday, October 29, after a 911 caller reported that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian. The victim was identified by police as Michelle F. Chitacapa, 28, of East Brunswick.

Where it happened STATE HIGHWAY 18 AND RACETRACK ROAD

Chitacapa was transported to a local hospital for treatment but later died from her injuries, police said. The driver involved in the collision was not injured and remained at the crash scene.

The East Brunswick Police Department has not released additional details about the circumstances leading up to the collision. Police did not specify what direction the vehicle was traveling or whether Chitacapa was crossing the roadway when she was struck.

East Brunswick Police Investigating Fatal Route 18 Crash

Patrolman Michael Manning of the department’s Traffic Safety Section is conducting the follow-up investigation into the fatal pedestrian crash. Authorities have not announced any charges in connection with the incident.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 18 and Racetrack Road, a major roadway junction in East Brunswick, Middlesex County. Investigators are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the collision Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the East Brunswick Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section at 732-390-6969. Anonymous information can also be submitted through the department’s Confidential Tip Line at (732) 4EB-TIPS.

The investigation remains ongoing as police work to determine what led to the collision that killed Chitacapa. Authorities are asking witnesses and anyone with relevant information to contact investigators.