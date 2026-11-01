Bronx Subway Suspect Grabs 16-Year-Old Girl After She Ignores Him, NYPD Says

Police say the unidentified man repeatedly tried to speak with the teenager on a D train platform before sexually touching her and fleeing the Tremont Avenue station.

BRONX, NY – A 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a Bronx subway station after an unidentified man repeatedly attempted to start a conversation with her and she ignored him, according to the New York Police Department. Investigators said the suspect grabbed the teenager’s breasts without her consent before fleeing the station.

The incident occurred Tuesday, October 20, at approximately 9:10 a.m. on the southbound D train platform at the Tremont Avenue subway station, according to an alert issued by NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Police said the suspect approached the 16-year-old victim and attempted to engage her in conversation while she was on the platform. He made several attempts to speak with the teenager, but she continued to ignore him.

After the girl declined to engage with him, the suspect allegedly grabbed her breasts without permission. He then fled the subway station on foot, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Teenager Assaulted After Ignoring Man’s Repeated Attempts to Talk

The encounter began as an unwanted conversation during the morning commute and escalated into physical contact, according to the police account.

Investigators have not indicated whether the teenager knew the suspect or whether the two had any previous interaction. The NYPD also did not provide information about how long the individual attempted to speak with the girl before the assault.

The department has classified the incident as forcible touching, a criminal offense under New York law involving intentional sexual contact without consent.

Police have not reported any physical injuries to the teenager or disclosed whether she required medical attention. Her identity has not been released because she is a minor.

The Tremont Avenue station serves D train riders in the Bronx, including commuters traveling toward Manhattan. Authorities did not indicate whether surveillance cameras recorded the encounter or the suspect’s movements after he left the station.

NYPD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Subway Assault Suspect

The NYPD issued a wanted alert seeking information about the unidentified individual involved in the October 20 incident.

The suspect’s name and whereabouts remain unknown, and police have not announced an arrest. The written alert did not provide a detailed physical description of the individual.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the encounter, saw the suspect leaving the Tremont Avenue station or has information that could assist detectives to contact authorities.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking callers can contact 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or through @NYPDTips on X. Police said all calls will remain confidential.

The October 20 assault remains under investigation as detectives search for the individual accused of grabbing the 16-year-old girl after she ignored his repeated attempts to speak with her. Authorities are seeking assistance from subway riders and other members of the public who may be able to identify the suspect.