Teen driver, 17, busted for dwi after late-night crash on route 138 in wall township

A Halloween Eve collision ends with a juvenile drunken driving arrest.

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. – A 17-year-old Ocean Township boy was arrested on a drunken driving allegation following a late-night crash on State Highway 138 in Wall Township, police reported.

The juvenile was arrested at approximately 11:39 p.m. Friday, October 30, by Patrolman Trent Powers, according to the Wall Township Police Department.

Police said the arrest followed a motor vehicle accident on the highway. The teenager was processed and released in accordance with John’s Law.

Route 138 Crash Leads to Juvenile DWI Investigation

The crash occurred just before midnight on Friday, nine minutes after another DWI arrest was reported on State Highway 35.

The department did not disclose how the crash occurred, whether other vehicles were involved or whether anyone was injured.

Authorities also did not provide information about the circumstances that led officers to suspect impaired driving.

Ocean Township Teen Released After Processing

The teenager’s identity is being withheld because of his age.

Police reported that he was released under John’s Law following processing.

The DWI allegation has not been proven, and the juvenile is presumed innocent unless adjudicated responsible.