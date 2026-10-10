Migrant florida woman accused of burying kittens alive because she believed they were demons

Florida deputies rescued two kittens buried alive in Hobe Sound after a woman allegedly claimed the animals were demons. Two others died and one remains missing.

Martin County deputies rescued two kittens after hearing their cries beneath three feet of dirt. Two others were found dead, a fifth remains missing, and a Venezuelan woman faces four felony animal cruelty charges.

HOBE SOUND, FL — A Florida woman accused of killing two kittens and burying two others alive because she believed the animals were possessed by demons has been arrested following a disturbing rescue operation in Martin County.

Alba Chavez, 37, was taken into custody Thursday night, October 8, after deputies responded to the Hobe Sound Mobile Home Park in the 11000 block of Southeast Federal Highway.

Investigators said Chavez admitted burying the animals in the backyard, telling deputies she believed the kittens were demonic and did not want black or brown cats inside the residence.

As deputies frantically dug through the dirt during a thunderstorm, they heard faint cries coming from beneath the ground.

Two kittens were pulled out alive. Two others were discovered dead, and a fifth kitten remained missing as of the sheriff’s latest update.

Children tried to protect kittens before calling 911

Florida deputies rescued two kittens buried alive in hobe sound after a woman allegedly claimed the animals were demons. Two others died and one remains missing.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said three juveniles living at the residence reported that Chavez had already killed two kittens earlier in the week.

According to investigators, Chavez allegedly placed the two animals in a trash can Monday, where they died, before removing their bodies and burying them in the backyard.

The children became concerned about the safety of three remaining kittens and attempted to protect them.

Before leaving for dinner Thursday evening, they locked the kittens inside a bedroom to keep them away from Chavez.

When they returned, the bedroom door had been forced open and the kittens were missing.

The children called 911.

Deputies hear kittens crying beneath backyard

Florida deputies rescued two kittens buried alive in hobe sound after a woman allegedly claimed the animals were demons. Two others died and one remains missing.

Deputies Kay Usher and Corporal Perez responded to the mobile home and questioned Chavez about the missing animals.

According to Budensiek, Chavez told investigators that she considered the kittens ugly and believed they were possessed.

She then directed deputies to get shovels, gloves and bags before leading them into the backyard.

Officers began excavating the area in heavy rain and lightning.

As they dug approximately 2½ to 3 feet into the ground, they heard kittens crying from beneath the soil.

The surviving animals were found inside brown grocery bags, according to the sheriff.

Deputies pulled both kittens out alive and immediately arranged emergency veterinary treatment.

Two kittens hospitalized, fifth remains missing

The two rescued kittens were transported to an emergency veterinary facility, where they were treated for dehydration.

Budensiek said veterinarians were also assessing whether the animals suffered damage from oxygen deprivation while buried underground.

Their long-term survival was not guaranteed at the time of the update.

Investigators recovered the bodies of two kittens believed to have died earlier in the week.

The fifth kitten remained unaccounted for despite extensive searches of the backyard and residence.

Budensiek said investigators did not believe the missing kitten was buried in the excavated area.

If the animal is found dead, additional charges could follow.

Sheriff says woman had no legal immigration status

During a news conference Friday, Budensiek said Chavez was a Venezuelan national who was in the United States without lawful immigration status.

He said she was being held at the Martin County Jail without bond and was also subject to an immigration detainer.

Chavez faces four counts of animal cruelty involving torture or acts intended to inflict serious physical injury or death.

The sheriff said the charges correspond to the four kittens recovered from the property.

Investigators have not established a definitive motive beyond Chavez’s statements concerning the animals.

Children placed with father after arrest

The three juveniles who reported the incident were temporarily taken into the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families following Chavez’s arrest.

They were subsequently released to their father, who lives locally, according to the sheriff.

Budensiek praised the children for eventually contacting authorities despite their fears about what might happen to the adult in the household.

“I applaud them for reaching out, calling 911, and letting us save the two kittens,” Budensiek said.

The sheriff also commended the deputies who conducted the rescue under dangerous weather conditions.

Bodycam footage captures emotional rescue

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office released body-worn camera footage documenting deputies digging through the backyard to reach the buried kittens.

Budensiek said the department would aggressively pursue the animal cruelty allegations.

The rescued kittens will remain under veterinary care until their conditions improve. If they survive, authorities expect them to be transferred to a humane society for eventual adoption.

The investigation remains ongoing as deputies continue trying to determine what happened to the missing fifth kitten.

Chavez is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.