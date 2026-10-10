Florida deputies say a man released after an earlier drug raid resumed selling narcotics and tried flushing fentanyl and cocaine during a second SWAT operation.

Volusia County deputies returned to a Holly Hill house raided just three weeks earlier, arresting a 63-year-old man accused of resuming drug sales after his release from jail.

HOLLY HILL, FL — A 63-year-old Florida man accused of selling fentanyl and cocaine is back behind bars after SWAT deputies raided a Holly Hill residence for the second time in three weeks and allegedly caught him trying to flush narcotics down a toilet.

Anthony Ridley was arrested during a narcotics search warrant operation at 819 State Avenue, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators reported discovering trafficking quantities of fentanyl and cocaine inside the residence, which had already been the target of a previous narcotics investigation.

Two other people inside the home were also arrested.

Ridley is now being held without bond.

Deputies return to house raided three weeks earlier

Photo: florida drug suspect arrested again after swat catches him trying to flush fentanyl and cocaine down toilet

The sheriff’s office said investigators had previously searched the State Avenue residence approximately three weeks before the latest operation.

Ridley was arrested during that earlier investigation but was subsequently released from jail.

According to Sheriff Mike Chitwood, detectives determined that suspected drug sales had resumed at the property.

“Unfortunately, fentanyl and cocaine dealer Anthony Ridley immediately returned to business as usual following his release from jail,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators obtained another search warrant and returned to the residence with SWAT personnel.

Suspect allegedly attempts to destroy drugs

During the latest raid, SWAT deputies confronted Ridley inside the home.

Authorities allege he attempted to dispose of fentanyl and cocaine by flushing the substances down a toilet as officers entered.

Despite that effort, investigators reported recovering quantities of both drugs sufficient to support trafficking allegations.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose the precise weights of the narcotics seized or identify the two additional people arrested.

Details about the charges against those individuals were also not included in the initial announcement.

Ridley faces multiple felony charges

In addition to fentanyl and cocaine trafficking, Ridley faces allegations of evidence tampering, possessing drug equipment, maintaining a property for drug sales and possessing controlled substances without a prescription.

Investigators also charged him with drug sales or possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a protected location, according to local reporting.

The raid took place Thursday, October 8.

Multiple law enforcement units take part

The operation involved the Volusia Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, East Volusia Narcotics Task Force, Overdose Task Force and Volusia Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities have not disclosed whether further searches or arrests are planned in connection with the property.

Ridley remains in custody without bond. The charges are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.