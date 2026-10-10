Florida Woman Arrested After Stealing 58 Baked Goods From Honor-System Bakery Stand

A Florida woman was arrested after allegedly stealing 40 cookies, banana bread and cinnamon rolls from an honor-system bakery stand in Brevard County.

A Brevard County woman allegedly helped herself to dozens of cookies, banana bread loaves and cinnamon rolls without paying, but surveillance footage led deputies straight to the suspected bakery thief.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL — A Florida woman accused of clearing out a small bakery’s unattended roadside stand without paying was arrested after deputies spotted her vehicle and recognized the clothing she wore during the alleged theft.

Argentina Thomason was arrested following the October 3 incident at Little Flour Crumbs Micro Bakery, where investigators say she took 58 baked goods worth approximately $251.

The stolen merchandise included 40 cookies, seven mini loaves of bread, six loaves of banana bread and five cinnamon rolls.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey dubbed the suspect the “Bake Stand Bandit” after surveillance footage showing the alleged theft circulated on social media.

“Now when we say she stole, we don’t mean she took one more cookie than she should have, what we mean is that she took everything her hands could hold, leaving only crumbs behind and of course didn’t pay for any of it,” Ivey said.

Small bakery’s honor system targeted

The stand, operated by bakery owner Adrianna Gonzalez, relies on customers paying for baked goods without an employee overseeing each transaction.

Prices and payment instructions were displayed at the stand, along with a locked cash box.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, surveillance footage showed a woman removing large quantities of baked goods, placing them into a brown paper bag and leaving without paying.

The suspect then departed in a gray Ford Focus.

Gonzalez provided the recording to responding deputies, giving investigators images of the suspect, her clothing and the vehicle.

Deputy spots suspect wearing same clothes

Deputy Santana responded to the bakery shortly after 11 a.m. October 3 to investigate the reported theft.

Later that day, while patrolling the area, Santana noticed a gray Ford Focus resembling the vehicle captured on surveillance video.

The vehicle was parked outside a nearby shopping plaza.

Deputies located a woman inside a retail store wearing clothing matching the suspect’s outfit in the bakery recording.

Investigators identified her as Thomason and confirmed that she was the registered owner of the vehicle.

She was taken into custody and transported to the Brevard County Jail.

Sheriff jokes about missing cookies and jail food

Ivey, known for using humor in his department’s public crime announcements, had little sympathy for the accused thief.

“Unfortunately for Thomason, she took an unexpected trip to Ivey’s Iron Bar Lodge where I can guarantee you the cookies and food in general are nowhere near as good as the ones she stole,” the sheriff said.

He also praised Santana for recognizing the vehicle and locating the suspect later that day.

“Folks, there is never a reason to steal from someone, especially a hard working small business owner in our community,” Ivey said.

The sheriff even admitted that the bakery’s cinnamon rolls sounded tempting, joking that he might need to visit the stand himself.

Bakery theft highlights vulnerability of unattended stands

The case drew attention because Little Flour Crumbs operates an honor-system stand, allowing customers to purchase homemade baked goods without the owner being present for every transaction.

The arrangement depends on customers paying for the items they take.

The sheriff’s office has not confirmed whether any of the stolen baked goods were recovered or disclosed a motive for the alleged theft.

Thomason was arrested in connection with the reported theft. The allegations remain subject to court proceedings, and she is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.