Florida Man Arrested Twice in One Week As Police Get a Grip On Public Sex Acts at Parks and Beaches

St. Lucie County sheriff's detectives arrested four men during an October 9 undercover operation targeting alleged illegal sexual activity near Blind Creek Beach in Florida.

Four men were arrested during an undercover operation at Blind Creek Beach in St. Lucie County, including a suspect previously arrested at another preserve just one week earlier.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, FL — Four men were arrested Friday, October 9, during an undercover operation targeting alleged illegal sexual activity at a Florida beach, including one man who had been arrested in a similar operation just one week earlier.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said detectives with its Special Investigations Unit conducted the operation at Blind Creek Beach following earlier arrests at D.J. Wilcox Preserve.

The four men arrested were identified as Jorge Luis Perez Garces, Sion Peebles, Timothy Noye and Paul Focaccio.

According to the sheriff’s office, Focaccio was also arrested during the previous week’s operation at D.J. Wilcox Preserve.

Deputies warned public about undercover operations

The arrests came despite repeated public warnings from the sheriff’s office about illegal sexual activity in county parks and recreation areas.

“We’re running out of ways to explain how not to get arrested in a public park,” the department said in a video posted to Facebook.

“We’re practically announcing undercover operations before they happen, and we’re still making arrests. Four more to be exact.”

According to the department, an earlier warning about illegal sexual activity at D.J. Wilcox Preserve attracted approximately 257,000 social media views and received news coverage.

Two people were arrested during that operation.

Investigators subsequently warned that undercover detectives would return to county parks and recreational areas without announcing the locations or dates.

On October 9, deputies carried out that warning at Blind Creek Beach.

One suspect arrested for second time in a week

Among those arrested Friday was Focaccio, whom the sheriff’s office identified as the same individual arrested at D.J. Wilcox Preserve one week earlier.

The department highlighted the repeat arrest in its public announcement.

“Yes, the same individual was arrested at DJ Wilcox just one week earlier,” officials said.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose the specific charges filed against each defendant or provide details about the alleged conduct leading to their arrests.

Bond information and upcoming court dates were also not included in the announcement.

Police say clothing-optional beach was not the problem

Blind Creek Beach is known for its designated clothing-optional area, where visitors are permitted to enjoy the beach without conventional swimwear.

The sheriff’s office emphasized that Friday’s investigation did not target lawful nudity within that designated area.

Instead, deputies said the operation focused on alleged illegal sexual conduct along nearby trails and in parking areas outside the clothing-optional section.

“Blind Creek Beach has a designated clothing optional area,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Our operation targeted alleged illegal conduct along the trails and in the parking lot outside of that area.”

The distinction is significant because lawful clothing-optional recreation is not itself evidence of illegal sexual activity.

Undercover operations to continue

The sheriff’s office said additional enforcement operations are planned at parks, beaches and recreational areas throughout St. Lucie County.

“We’ve made avoiding this kind of arrest remarkably simple,” the department said. “Don’t engage in illegal sexual activity or unwanted sexual contact in public.”

Investigators said the operations are intended to protect residents and visitors using public recreational spaces.

All four men arrested Friday are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.