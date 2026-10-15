The former Bahama Breeze restaurant at Ocean County Mall in Toms River is slated for demolition to make way for a new Chick-fil-A restaurant with drive-thru service.

The former Bahama Breeze restaurant near Hooper and Bay avenues will be demolished to make way for Toms River’s first Chick-fil-A, following township approval of the project.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — Chick-fil-A is officially moving forward with plans to open its first restaurant in Toms River, replacing the former Bahama Breeze at Ocean County Mall with a new standalone restaurant featuring drive-thru service.

The Toms River Planning Board approved the project on October 7, clearing a major local regulatory hurdle for the popular chicken sandwich chain.

As Shore News Network previously reported in August, the company submitted plans to demolish the vacant Bahama Breeze building and construct a new restaurant at the mall’s southern perimeter, near Hooper and Bay Avenues.

The Ocean County Planning Board had already approved the proposal in July.

Photo: chick-fil-a coming to toms river after planning board approves new restaurant at ocean county mall

Former Bahama Breeze building to be demolished

The project calls for demolishing the approximately 7,373-square-foot former Bahama Breeze restaurant rather than converting the existing building.

Plans include a new Chick-fil-A restaurant with a drive-thru, parking facilities, outdoor lighting, signage, landscaping and covered ordering areas.

The redevelopment will transform a vacant restaurant property at one of Ocean County’s busiest shopping destinations, the Ocean County Mall.

The application included several requested zoning variances and design waivers related to building setbacks, signs, parking and landscaping.

Photo: chick-fil-a coming to toms river after planning board approves new restaurant at ocean county mall

First Chick-fil-A restaurant in Toms River

The new location will be Chick-fil-A’s first restaurant within Toms River Township.

The chain already operates Ocean County locations in Brick Township on Route 70 and Stafford Township in the Manahawkin area.

Once completed, the Toms River restaurant would become the company’s third location in the county.

When will Chick-fil-A open?

Although the Planning Board has approved the development, Chick-fil-A has not announced an official opening date for the Toms River restaurant.

Construction will require demolition of the former Bahama Breeze building and development of the new restaurant before operations can begin.