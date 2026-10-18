New jersey deputy attorney general arrested in child sexual abuse material case

Pennsylvania investigators accuse Brian Richard Fitzgerald of creating abuse images with AI and sharing material depicting actual children.

LOWER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA — A New Jersey deputy attorney general was arrested at his Pennsylvania home after investigators accused him of creating child sexual abuse images with artificial intelligence and distributing them online.

Brian Richard Fitzgerald, 51, was taken into custody October 15 in Lower Makefield Township. The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said investigators also found evidence that he obtained and shared illegal material depicting actual children.

“No one is above the law, least of all someone entrusted with upholding it,” District Attorney Joe Khan said.

July tip leads detectives to Fitzgerald’s home

The investigation began after the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children forwarded a tip about an illicit image shared on Discord in July. Investigators traced the account and associated internet records to Fitzgerald’s residence.

Authorities allege a search uncovered AI-generation instructions and digital conversations linking Fitzgerald to the creation and distribution of the images.

Felony charges carry $2 million bail

Fitzgerald faces charges involving possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material and criminal use of a communication facility.

His bail was set at $2 million with a 10% requirement, and he was remanded to Bucks County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.

The charges are allegations. Fitzgerald is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

New Jersey Deputy Attorney General Brian Richard Fitzgerald faces felony charges in a Bucks County child sexual abuse material investigation.

New Jersey Deputy Attorney General Brian Fitzgerald was arrested in Pennsylvania over allegations he created and shared child sexual abuse images online.

Neither New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport or Governor Mikie Sherrill have commented publicly on the matter.