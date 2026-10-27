Watchdog James Roland questions the contribution from Moshe “Mark” Tress, whose downtown development plans and New York property record have drawn controversy by agencies from New York City to Ft. Lauderdale.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — A $500 campaign contribution from Lakewood developer Moshe “Mark” Tress to school board President Ashley Lamb’s reelection campaign has drawn scrutiny from local watchdog James Roland of Ocean County News Squad.

Tress, who was arrested for discharging a firearm in Jackson township, striking a mailbox, also has a less-than-stellar reputation as a landlord with lawsuits from New York City to Ft. Lauderdale.

Bodycam footage: jackson police dept. Moshe tress after arrest for shooting in jackson.

He was even named as one of New York City’s worst landlords multiple times.

Shore News Network has independently confirmed the contribution in Lamb’s New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission filings after Roland questioned the donation.

Lamb has not commented on Roland’s findings.

Moshe tress – ocean county jail

Tress wants to build a second hi-rise downtown apartment complex. Waterfront Development Partners, LLC—led by Tress —proposed a five-story, 64-unit mixed-use apartment and retail building at 101 West Water Street (at West Water Street and Irons Street) in downtown Toms River.

The Toms River Planning Board denied the application after pushback and debate over zoning rules. The proposal exceeded the local building height limit (which permits up to four stories in that zone), lacked required full-floor retail layout specifications, and offered insufficient parking (about 1.4 spaces per unit).

After the board rejected the application, Waterfront Development Partners filed a civil lawsuit against the Toms River Planning Board to challenge and overturn the denial.

Photo: large donation from lakewood developer to lamb campaign raising questions in toms river

Who is Moshe “Mark” Tress and Why Does His Campaign Donation Matter?

Tress is a real estate developer associated with Waterfront Development Partners LLC, the applicant behind a proposed five-story building with 64 apartments and commercial space at 101 West Water Street in downtown Toms River.

His development team clashed with Mayor Daniel Rodrick over the application’s handling. Shore News Network previously reported on the dispute over the downtown apartment proposal, with the developer’s attorney accusing township officials of delaying proceedings and Rodrick disputing that account.

The Planning Board rejected the application in a 7-2 vote on Nov. 12, 2024. The developer’s attorney maintained that the proposal complied with applicable zoning, while township officials challenged its compliance and redevelopment requirements.

His New York landlord record

Tress has also appeared on New York City’s Public Advocate’s Worst Landlords Watchlist.

In 2015, he ranked 25th, with 649 open housing violations cited at the landmark Windermere property in Manhattan. Contemporary reporting also established that the building had been vacant since 2009 and that the cited housing violations predated his purchase.

“There’s been no one living there for years,” Tress told DNAinfo at the time, disputing the circumstances of his inclusion.

New York City subsequently announced a lawsuit against Tress and two Windermere companies in July 2024, alleging unsafe building façades, unresolved violations and deteriorating sidewalk sheds. The city also reported that Windermere Properties LLC had pleaded guilty in 2022 to failing to maintain the building.

“We are taking action against property owners who continue to ignore the City’s orders to bring their buildings up to code,” then-Acting Corporation Counsel Muriel Goode-Trufant said when announcing the lawsuit.

Florida Oasis was a nightmare for seniors he was allegedly evicting to flip the project

Tress also has ties to Oasis Living Quarters, a Fort Lauderdale senior facility that faced allegations in 2025 that elderly residents were forced out without proper notice during its conversion into apartments. Florida corporate records identify him as the company’s manager. Fort Lauderdale officials issued a stop-work order over unpermitted renovations, while residents challenged their removals in court. Oasis disputed the eviction allegations. State health records subsequently listed a $140,000 fine against the operator, imposed in November 2025, and identified the assisted-living facility as closed.

Why the donation matters locally

Roland’s scrutiny brings Tress’s development interests and property-management record into the discussion about who is financing Lamb’s reelection.

Lamb is seeking another term alongside board Vice President James Capone and challenger Gerald “Jerry” Nappi. Their campaign previously advertised a waterfront fundraiser offering sponsorships up to $2,500.

The school board governs district affairs, while township land-use bodies handle development applications. Roland questioned why a Lakewood developer who has been noted as one of the worst landlords in New York City is suddenly making political campaign contributions in Toms River, where he is trying to build an apartment tower.

Lamb is a staunch opponent of Mayor Dan Rodrick. Perhaps Tress believes if Lamb and her team can remove Rodrick from office next year, their political allies in Toms River might be more lenient when examining the developers’ project and non-conformance issues.

Ashley Lamb’s reelection campaign received a $500 contribution from developer Moshe “Mark” Tress, drawing scrutiny from watchdog James Roland.

A $500 donation from developer Moshe “Mark” Tress to Ashley Lamb’s campaign draws scrutiny over his downtown Toms River ties and New York landlord record.

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