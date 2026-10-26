Margate Family Opens Home to Firefighter Training Before Demolition

The Levine family and WJ Centerline Construction gave crews a chance to train inside an unfamiliar residential building under controlled conditions.

MARGATE, NJ — A Margate home awaiting demolition became a training ground for city firefighters after the Levine family allowed the department to practice inside before the building is torn down.

The Margate City Fire Department credited the family and WJ Centerline Construction with providing access to the house, giving crews an opportunity to work in a residential setting beyond a classroom or training facility.

Real home offers different challenges

“Using a home slated for demolition provides an unmatched, invaluable training experience that a classroom or standard training tower simply cannot replicate,” the department said.

The unfamiliar layout allowed firefighters to practice lifesaving skills under controlled conditions, according to the department.

Hands-on preparation also features in other New Jersey departments’ training, including Pleasant Plains volunteers’ recent vehicle-fire exercises at the Brick Township Fire Training Academy.

Department thanks property owners

“Thank you once again to the Levine Family and WJ Centerline Construction for giving us this invaluable training opportunity,” the department said.