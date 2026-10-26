Teen girl shot in northeast baltimore, police still seeking answers

Detectives are again asking the public for help identifying an individual connected to a September shooting on Argonne Drive.

BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore police are renewing their appeal for help identifying an individual wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old woman in Northeast Baltimore last month. Investigators released another public request Monday, October 26, as they continue working to identify the person pictured in their announcement.

The shooting occurred September 2 in the 1800 block of Argonne Drive, according to the Baltimore Police Department. The department has not provided additional details in its latest appeal about the circumstances of the gunfire or the victim’s injuries.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened 800 BLOCK OF ARGONNE DRIVE, BALTIMORE

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the individual shown in the police department’s Facebook announcement to contact investigators. The person has not been publicly identified in the supplied notice.

Detectives Seek Identity of Individual in Argonne Drive Shooting

The September 2 shooting left an 18-year-old female victim wounded on Argonne Drive, a roadway in Northeast Baltimore.

According to police, Northeast District detectives continue investigating the case and are seeking assistance identifying an individual connected to their inquiry.

The department’s latest announcement does not specify whether the person is considered a suspect, a witness or someone who may have information about the incident.

Investigators also have not disclosed a motive, described the events leading to the shooting or announced any arrests.

The public appeal comes nearly eight weeks after the original incident, indicating that police are still seeking information that could help advance the investigation.

Baltimore Police Ask Residents to Review Public Appeal

The Baltimore Police Department is encouraging residents to review its October 26 announcement and report anything they know about the individual depicted.

Police have not released a name or detailed physical description in the accompanying text.

Authorities are specifically seeking information that could establish the individual’s identity.

The department has not stated whether surveillance footage, witness accounts or other evidence led investigators to focus on this person.

Without further information from detectives, the individual’s exact connection to the shooting remains unclear.

How to Contact Baltimore Shooting Detectives

Anyone with information about the September 2 shooting or the individual police are seeking to identify can contact Northeast District detectives at 410-396-2444.

Anonymous information can also be provided through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website provides another way for residents to submit tips.

Investigators have not announced a change in the victim’s medical condition or identified anyone charged in connection with the shooting.

The latest appeal keeps attention on a September incident that injured a teenager, with detectives continuing to ask the public for assistance nearly two months later.