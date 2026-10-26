Pennsylvania Mini Mart Sells $2M Powerball Ticket

A Power Play upgrade doubled a Bradford County ticket’s prize to $2 million after it matched every white ball in the October 21 drawing.

WYALUSING, PA – A Powerball ticket sold at a small-town Pennsylvania convenience store came within one number of winning the jackpot but still delivered a staggering $2 million prize. The ticket matched all five white balls in the October 21 drawing, and a $1 Power Play upgrade doubled the payout.

The winning ticket was sold at Dandy Mini Mart, located at 223 State Street in Wyalusing Borough, Bradford County. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket matched all five white balls but missed the red Powerball, qualifying for a $1 million prize before the Power Play enhancement.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened 223 STATE STREET IN WYALUSING BOROUGH

The Lottery announced the winning sale Thursday, October 22. Dandy Mini Mart will also receive a $10,000 retailer bonus, while the national Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated $674 million for the following Saturday’s drawing.

Five Matching Numbers Deliver $2 Million Powerball Prize

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery’s official payout report, the winning white-ball numbers for Wednesday, October 21, were 1, 21, 44, 50 and 57.

The red Powerball was 5, and the Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The ticket purchased at Dandy Mini Mart matched all five white balls, securing Powerball’s standard second-tier prize of $1 million.

However, the ticket also included the optional Power Play feature, which costs an additional $1 per play.

For a five-white-ball match, Power Play increases the standard $1 million prize to a fixed $2 million, regardless of the multiplier selected for that drawing.

The Wyalusing ticket therefore qualified for a $2 million payout before applicable taxes.

The prize was one of Pennsylvania’s largest results from the October 21 drawing.

Bradford County Convenience Store Earns $10,000 Bonus

The winning ticket was purchased at Dandy Mini Mart at 223 State Street in Wyalusing Borough.

The Bradford County retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Pennsylvania Lottery for selling the $2 million winner.

The bonus is separate from the prize awarded on the ticket and does not reduce the advertised winnings.

The Pennsylvania Lottery confirms major winning tickets through its validation process and publishes retailer information when qualifying prizes are recorded.

The agency’s October 22 announcement did not provide details about the circumstances of the purchase or how the winnings might be used.

Under Pennsylvania Lottery rules, Powerball prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing.

For the October 21 ticket, the claim deadline is October 21, 2027.

The Lottery encourages players with winning retail tickets to sign the back immediately and follow its official claim instructions.

Information about claiming prizes is available through the Pennsylvania Lottery website.

Powerball Jackpot Reached $674 Million After Wednesday Drawing

The October 21 drawing ended without a national jackpot winner, pushing the advertised Powerball jackpot to an estimated $674 million for Saturday, October 24.

The estimated lump-sum cash value for that drawing was $283.9 million before taxes.

The Pennsylvania Lottery also reported that more than 38,100 other Powerball tickets purchased in the state won prizes of various amounts in Wednesday’s drawing.

Those included more than 8,200 winning tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 4,700 purchased with Double Play.

Double Play provides a separate drawing using the same Powerball numbers, while Power Play increases eligible prizes in the main drawing.

The Wyalusing ticket’s $2 million win came from the main Powerball drawing and its Power Play enhancement.

Beyond its prize payments, the Pennsylvania Lottery supports programs benefiting older residents, including transportation, prescription assistance, senior centers and meal services.

According to the agency, more than $38.2 billion has been contributed to those programs since ticket sales began in 1972.