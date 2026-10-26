Deadly Motorcycle Crash at Busy Maryland Intersection Leaves Three Victims

Alexander Molina-Benitez died at the scene of a Sunday morning collision in Chillum as investigators seek witnesses and dashcam footage.

CHILLUM, MD – A 20-year-old Washington, DC, motorcyclist was killed in a collision at a busy Prince George’s County intersection Sunday morning, while two people traveling in another vehicle were hospitalized. Police have identified the victim as Alexander Molina-Benitez and are asking drivers who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

The collision occurred around 11:40 a.m. Sunday, October 25, at New Hampshire Avenue and Sheridan Street in Chillum, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. Officers arrived to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle occupied by two people.

Molina-Benitez, a resident of Washington, DC, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were transported to a hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Fatal Collision at New Hampshire Avenue and Sheridan Street

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department’s official announcement, its Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

The intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Sheridan Street is in Chillum, a community in northern Prince George’s County near the Washington, DC, border.

Police have not established publicly how the motorcycle and the other vehicle collided or what may have contributed to the crash.

Investigators have also not released the direction either vehicle was traveling, their speeds or whether traffic signals played any role.

The department did not identify the two occupants of the other vehicle or disclose additional information about their injuries.

Molina-Benitez’s death marks a fatality in a collision that occurred during daylight hours, with investigators now examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Investigators Seek Dashcam and Home Surveillance Footage

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is requesting assistance from anyone who witnessed the Sunday morning collision.

Police are particularly interested in dash camera recordings and footage from residential surveillance systems that may have captured the intersection or the vehicles involved.

Investigators said even video that appears unrelated to the impact could provide information useful to reconstructing the crash.

The department has not reported any charges or traffic citations stemming from the collision.

No determination of fault was included in the police announcement, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Prince George’s County Police Ask Witnesses to Come Forward

Anyone with information about the fatal collision is asked to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers should reference case number 26-0056964.

Investigators are seeking footage or witness accounts that could help establish the movements of the motorcycle and the other vehicle before the collision.

For Molina-Benitez’s family, the crash claimed the life of a 20-year-old DC resident. The two occupants of the other vehicle survived with injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

The investigation remains active, and police have not announced what caused the collision.