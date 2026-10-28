Most People in Brick Can’t Drive: Councilman Slams Public as Council Approves Cannabis Dispensary

Councilman Greg Cohen said during closing remarks that “most people in Bricktown can’t drive” after the council approved one retail cannabis license.

BRICK, NJ — The Brick Township Council voted 6–1 to authorize one adult-use cannabis dispensary following a public hearing that divided residents over traffic safety, neighborhood impacts, tax revenue and access to regulated marijuana.

According to Cohen, people in Brick can’t drive as it is, and introducing cannabis to the mix would make things worse.

“We can’t pass up the revenue,” Mayor Lisa Crate pointed to a comment Cohen made months earlier, defending the proposal and her change of heart on the matter.

Councilman Greg Cohen cast the lone opposing vote. Supporters argued that a tightly regulated retailer would provide a local purchasing option and additional municipal revenue, while opponents urged officials to slow the process and let residents vote on whether a dispensary belongs in town.

The decision changes course from the township’s 2021 ordinance prohibiting cannabis businesses, which cited uncertainty about their potential effects on municipalities.

Cohen questions traffic impacts, criticizes Brick drivers

During closing comments after the vote, Cohen said he had asked the police chief about changes in crash numbers in communities that allow dispensaries but had not yet received an answer.

“That’s something I’m very interested in because unfortunately most people in Bricktown can’t drive,” Cohen said, pointing to recurring accidents on township roads.

Cohen also said the township should have put the dispensary question before voters, arguing that residents he had spoken with opposed allowing one.

Residents raise traffic and neighborhood concerns

Several public speakers questioned whether a dispensary would add traffic to already busy roads in the Ocean County community.

One resident argued that a retailer could become a stop for summer visitors traveling toward nearby beach towns. He questioned potential locations along major commercial corridors and said officials needed a clearer understanding of the effect on congestion and safety.

The same speaker challenged the use of the 2020 statewide legalization referendum and a council member’s informal survey as evidence of current support for a local dispensary.

“I think the township should vote again on this,” he said.

Resident Charles Bacon also urged a referendum and questioned how much influence neighboring property owners would have when a specific location comes before a land-use board. He asked whether objections could result in an application being denied or whether the ordinance would limit the board’s discretion.

Other speakers raised concerns about security, odors and potential demands on police. Those concerns included predictions about future problems, rather than documented incidents involving an approved Brick retailer.

Supporters argue regulated sales offer benefits

Supporters from the public said a licensed dispensary would give adults access to regulated products closer to home and create employment opportunities.

A representative of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 360 urged the council to consider wages, collective bargaining and working conditions when evaluating applicants for the single license.

A cannabis manufacturer also supported the ordinance and encouraged officials to visit operating facilities. Responding to odor concerns, she distinguished a retail dispensary selling sealed products from a manufacturing operation.

She also urged the township to carefully examine prospective operators and their financial backing before selecting a license recipient.

Officials defend restrictions and potential revenue

Council Vice President Derrick Ambrosino said the ordinance establishes a $10,000 initial license fee, a $5,000 annual renewal fee and a 2% local tax on retail sales. He said officials anticipate more than $200,000 in annual tax revenue, with the money dedicated to offsetting the tax revenue raised.

The ordinance als states the retailer must remain at least 1,000 feet from schools and daycare centers and 300 feet from residential zones and houses of worship. Operating hours would be limited to 9 a.m. through 9 p.m.

The requirements also include an armed security guard during operating hours, surveillance cameras and a prohibition on on-site consumption.

Councilwoman Lisa Reina defended her outreach to residents and said she had consulted officials in neighboring communities, law enforcement and cannabis regulators. Responding to criticism of her door-knocking survey, she emphasized that she had never presented it as scientific.

The council’s vote authorizes the licensing framework. It did not select an operator or approve a specific dispensary location.

Brick Township approved an ordinance authorizing one adult-use cannabis retail license.