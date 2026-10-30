Atco Man Charged in Fatal Voorhees Hit-and-Run That Killed Bicyclist

VOORHEES, NJ – An Atco man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Voorhees last weekend. Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash and are asking the public to help identify a second vehicle that struck the victim.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Voorhees Police Chief April Herrington announced the arrest Friday. The suspect’s name and the specific charges were not included in the information released by the Voorhees Police Department.

Investigators said a dark-colored midsize SUV struck the bicyclist after the initial collision. Detectives are still seeking information about that vehicle and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information to contact authorities.

The investigation involves the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Response Investigation Team and the Voorhees Police Department. Officials have not released additional details about the second vehicle or its driver in the statement provided.

Police Seek Dark SUV in Fatal Voorhees Crash Investigation

Detectives are asking members of the public to come forward with information about the dark-colored midsize SUV. Authorities have not announced whether the vehicle or its driver has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Samuel Funches III of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Response Investigation Team at (856) 614-8083. Officer Joe Kavano of the Voorhees Police Department can also be reached at (856) 882-1146.

Tips may also be submitted through CAMDEN.TIPS. Police have not provided additional information about the circumstances surrounding the initial collision in the announcement.

The arrest marks a development in the investigation into the bicyclist’s death, but authorities are still seeking information about the second vehicle. The investigation remains active as detectives work to establish the circumstances of the fatal crash.

An Atco man has been charged in connection with a deadly bicycle crash in Voorhees, while Camden County investigators continue searching for information about a dark-colored midsize SUV that struck the victim after the initial collision.

Voorhees police and Camden County investigators are seeking information about a dark-colored midsize SUV involved in a fatal crash that killed a bicyclist.