Ring Doorbell Camera Captures Moment NJ Transit Bus Lost Control Before Crashing Into Englewood Home

A neighbor's doorbell camera captured an NJ Transit bus crashing into an Englewood home Thursday morning, October 8, 2026. The driver was hospitalized.

An NJ Transit bus veered off the road and slammed into a Bergen County home early Thursday, sending the driver to the hospital. A neighbor says nobody was inside the house when the bus struck.

ENGLEWOOD, NJ — A neighbor’s doorbell camera captured the frightening moments an NJ Transit bus lost control and crashed into a house in Englewood early Thursday morning, October 8, sending the driver to the hospital and leaving a residential property damaged.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on Rockwood Place, near Route 4 and Grand Avenue, as the bus was traveling to begin its morning commuter route.

A neighbor who provided doorbell camera footage of the crash said nobody was home when the bus struck the residence.

NJ Transit confirmed there were no passengers aboard the bus at the time of the collision.

Bus was heading to start morning commuter service

According to NJ Transit, the bus was assigned to Route 166 and had recently departed the agency’s Oradell garage.

The driver was traveling toward Van Nostrand Avenue and Grand Avenue to begin scheduled passenger service when the bus left the roadway and struck the house.

The impact sent the large transit bus across the front lawn and into the residential property. Images from the scene showed the bus positioned near the damaged home.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of the driver’s injuries was not immediately disclosed.

Doorbell footage captures crash into home

The neighbor’s security camera recorded the bus approaching the residential property before the collision.

The footage provides a street-level view of the crash, which occurred before most residents had begun their morning routines.

The neighbor said the residence was unoccupied at the time, potentially preventing additional injuries.

Emergency responders, including Englewood police and firefighters, arrived to secure the scene and assess the damage.

Police investigating what caused driver to lose control

The Englewood Police Department is investigating the collision.

Authorities have not announced what caused the bus to leave the roadway, and it remains unclear whether a medical emergency, mechanical problem or another factor contributed to the crash.

Crews were also working to remove the bus and evaluate the damaged property.

The incident disrupted an otherwise quiet residential street in Bergen County and raised questions about how the bus ended up off the roadway before beginning its scheduled passenger service.

No additional injuries were immediately reported.